English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
NDA's Victory Miraculous Win; People Rejected Royalties, Dynasties: Arun Jaitley
As per the trend, the BJP-led NDA will form the government at the Centre for the second successive term with absolute majority.
File photo of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Terming the BJP-led NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha elections as "miraculous win", Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday said people have rejected royalties, dynasties and caste based parties.
As per the trend, the BJP-led NDA will form the government at the Centre for the second successive term with absolute majority.
In a series of tweets, Jaitley said that fake issues raised by the opposition have not worked and the final results are in the same direction as the exit poll predictions.
"Congratulations to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, all the NDA and BJP workers for achieving this miraculous win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Aspirational India does not accept Royalties, Dynasties and caste based parties," Jaitley said.
Expressing gratitude to the people for reposing their faith in the BJP/ NDA, Jaitley questioned the accountability of those who were bringing a bad name to India's democracy both domestically and internationally by raking up the VVPAT issue.
Rejecting the opposition demand for counting of random VVPATs before counting the electronic votes, the Election Commission on Wednesday decided to follow the established procedure of counting voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips for the mandatory five polling stations per assembly segment of each parliamentary constituency at the end of the entire counting process.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
As per the trend, the BJP-led NDA will form the government at the Centre for the second successive term with absolute majority.
Fake issues don’t work. The final results point in the same direction as the exit polls. What is the accountability of those who were bringing a bad name to India’s democracy both domestically and internationally by raking up the VVPAT issue?— Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 23, 2019
In a series of tweets, Jaitley said that fake issues raised by the opposition have not worked and the final results are in the same direction as the exit poll predictions.
"Congratulations to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, all the NDA and BJP workers for achieving this miraculous win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Aspirational India does not accept Royalties, Dynasties and caste based parties," Jaitley said.
Expressing gratitude to the people for reposing their faith in the BJP/ NDA, Jaitley questioned the accountability of those who were bringing a bad name to India's democracy both domestically and internationally by raking up the VVPAT issue.
Rejecting the opposition demand for counting of random VVPATs before counting the electronic votes, the Election Commission on Wednesday decided to follow the established procedure of counting voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips for the mandatory five polling stations per assembly segment of each parliamentary constituency at the end of the entire counting process.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's 'Game of Thrones': Twitter Sums Up Lok Sabha Election Results 2019
- ICC World Cup 2019 | When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
- Avengers Endgame’s Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America Have a Last Message for You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results