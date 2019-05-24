English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nearly 12% Lawmakers in 17th Lok Sabha Below 40 Years of Age
The 16th Lok Sabha had eight per cent of MPs below the age of 40, according to PRS Legislative Research.
New Delhi: Nearly 12 per cent of members in the newly elected Lok Sabha is below the age of 40, according to a think tank.
The 16th Lok Sabha had eight per cent of MPs below the age of 40, according to PRS Legislative Research.
"The 17th Lok Sabha has 12 per cent of MPs below the age 40 years. This is more than that of the 16th Lok Sabha which had eight per cent of MPs below the age of 40 years.
"This bucks the longer term trend of Lok Sabha getting older. The proportion of MPs below 40 years of age has steadily declined from 26 per cent in the first Lok Sabha," it said.
On average, women MPs are six years younger than their male counterparts in the 17th Lok Sabha, it added.
