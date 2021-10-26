Nearly 28% Polling Registered Till Noon in Panchayat Samiti Polls in Dholpur, Alwar

Nearly 28 percent voter turnout was registered during the first four hours of polling to elect panchayat samiti and zila parishad members in Dholpur and Alwar districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The polling began at 8 am and 27.13 percent polling was recorded till noon, spokesperson of the State Election Commission said. As many as 7.86 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in both the districts in the third phase of polls.

The elections for Alwar and Dholpur zila parishad and panchayat samiti members are being conducted in three phases. The first and second phases of polling were held on October 20 and October 23 respectively. Counting of votes will be held at district headquarters on October 29.

