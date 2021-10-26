CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#AryanKhan#DrugBust
Home » News » Politics » Nearly 28% Polling Registered Till Noon in Panchayat Samiti Polls in Dholpur, Alwar
1-MIN READ

Nearly 28% Polling Registered Till Noon in Panchayat Samiti Polls in Dholpur, Alwar

The polling began at 8 am and 27.13 percent polling was recorded till noon. (File photo/News18)

The polling began at 8 am and 27.13 percent polling was recorded till noon. (File photo/News18)

The polling began at 8 am and 27.13 percent polling was recorded till noon, spokesperson of the State Election Commission said.

Nearly 28 percent voter turnout was registered during the first four hours of polling to elect panchayat samiti and zila parishad members in Dholpur and Alwar districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The polling began at 8 am and 27.13 percent polling was recorded till noon, spokesperson of the State Election Commission said. As many as 7.86 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in both the districts in the third phase of polls.

The elections for Alwar and Dholpur zila parishad and panchayat samiti members are being conducted in three phases. The first and second phases of polling were held on October 20 and October 23 respectively. Counting of votes will be held at district headquarters on October 29.

.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 26, 2021, 14:49 IST