Nedumangad Candidate List: Key Contests in Nedumangad Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Nedumangad Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Nedumangad seat is part of the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections C.Divakaran of CPI won from this seat beating Palode Ravi of INC by a margin of 3,621 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Palode Ravi of INC won from this this constituency defeating Adv.P. Ramachandran Nair of CPI by a margin of 5,030 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Attingal Parliamentary constituency CPIM was ahead in the Nedumangad Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Nedumangad constituency are: G. R. Anil of CPI, P. S. Prasanth of CONG, J. R. Padmakumar of BJP