Nedumangad Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Adv G R Anil of CPI Leading

130. Nedumangad (नेदुमनगड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Nedumangad is part of 19. Attingal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.23%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,07,234 eligible electors, of which 98,412 were male, 1,08,820 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nedumangad in 2021 is 1106.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,04,198 eligible electors, of which 97,108 were male, 1,07,090 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,795 eligible electors, of which 82,880 were male, 92,915 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nedumangad in 2016 was 1,288. In 2011, there were 906.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, C.Divakaran of CPI won in this seat by defeating Palode Ravi of INC by a margin of 3,621 votes which was 2.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 38.16% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Palode Ravi of INC won in this seat defeating Adv.P. Ramachandran Nair of CPI by a margin of 5,030 votes which was 4.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.87% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 130. Nedumangad Assembly segment of Attingal Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Attingal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Attingal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Nedumangad are: Adv G R Anil (CPI), Adv J R Padmakumar (BJP), P S Prasanth (INC), Bipin Pallipuram (BSP), Irshad Kanyakulangara (SDPOI), Ebinu S (IND), Thathankodu Kannan (IND), Prasanth C S/O Chandran K (IND), Hari Vellanadu (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.63%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.13%, while it was 71.07% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 130. Nedumangad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 167. In 2011 there were 153 polling stations.

EXTENT:

130. Nedumangad constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala: Nedumangad Municipality and Manikkal, Karakulam Panchayats in Nedumangad Taluk and Andoorkonam, Pothencode and Vembayam Panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvananthapuram.

The total area covered by Nedumangad is 149 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nedumangad is: 8°36’47.2"N 76°53’54.6"E.

