Nedungadu Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

24. Nedungadu (नेदुंगडु), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Karaikal region and Karaikal district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Tamil Nadu (Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur Districts). Nedungadu is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.05%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 31,066 eligible electors, of which 14,194 were male, 16,872 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nedungadu in 2021 is 1189.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 30,653 eligible electors, of which 14,355 were male, 16,298 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,888 eligible electors, of which 12,943 were male, 13,945 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nedungadu in 2016 was 42. In 2011, there were 33.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, Chandirapriyanga of AINRC won in this seat by defeating A. Marimottou of INC by a margin of 1,094 votes which was 4.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 34.48% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, M.Chandhrakasu of AINRC won in this seat defeating A. Marimuthu of IND by a margin of 7,490 votes which was 33.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 55.05% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 24. Nedungadu Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Nedungadu are: A Arulprakash (BSP), Chandira Priyanga (AINRC), A Marimuthu (INC), V Geetha (NTK), A Gnanasegaran (DMDK), T Rajendiran (AMMK), T Narasimhan (IND), Andoor Mathi (IND), Dr V Vigneswaran (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.18%, while it was 84.36% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 24. Nedungadu constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 33. In 2011 there were 33 polling stations.

Extent:

24. Nedungadu constituency comprises of the following areas of Karaikal district of Puducherry: Nedungadu Commune Panchayat - Kurumbagaram, Ponbethy, Puthakudy, Nedungadu and Melakasakudy, Kottucherry Commune Panchayat - Varichikudy North, Poovam, Thiruvettakudy, Varichikudy South and Kottucherry. It shares an inter-state border with Karaikal.

The total area covered by Nedungadu is 44 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Nedungadu is: 10°58’30.0"N 79°49’59.9"E .

