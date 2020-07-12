'Need Genuinely Liberal Party': As Rajasthan Remains Tense, Tharoor Gives Formula to Strengthen Congress

As political turmoil brews in Rajasthan, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter on Sunday and said that India needs a "genuinely liberal" party led by centrist professionals, and those who believe in these values must throw their weight behind the Congress.

"I passionately believe that our country needs a genuinely liberal party headed by centrist professionals committed to inclusive politics and respectful of India’s pluralism. All who believe in the founding values of the Republic must work to strengthen @INCIndia not undermine it," Tharoor wrote.

The senior leader's comments come after Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot arrived in Delhi with some of his loyalist MLAs to talk to party leadership regarding the developing political crisis in the state. The last straw is believed to be a notice served to Pilot to join investigations with the ATS, which was set up by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot to probe attempts to topple his government.

Gehlot has accused the opposition BJP of trying to topple his government by offering his legislators large sums of money. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were unable to "tolerate" him or his government and were therefore planning a conspiracy.

Rejecting Gehlot's allegations, BJP state president Satish Poonia said the political situation in the state was the result of infighting in the Congress and the chief minister was just trying to shift the blame.