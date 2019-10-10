'Need Introspection': After Khurshid, Jyotiraditya Scindia Issues SOS Call on 'Vaccum' in Congress

Gwalior: Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday that his party needs to do some introspection.

Speaking to media, Scindia was responding to a question about senior leader Salman Khurshid's statement about leadership "vacuum" in the party.

"I don't comment on others' statement, but it is true that Congress needs introspection. The party's situation should be assessed and improved, and this is the need of the hour," he said.

Khurshid had said on Monday that the Congress was taking too long to come to terms with its defeat in general elections.

"Our biggest problem is our leader has walked away," Khurshid said, referring to Rahul Gandhi's resignation as party chief.

Scindia, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the Congress would do well in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Besides, the Congress party faced flak from the BJP based on Khurshid's comments. On Wednesday, the BJP attacked the opposition party for its lack of leadership and said its own members do not know where their leader, Rahul Gandhi, has gone.

Asserting that the BJP faces no challenge in the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana scheduled for October 21, BJP national spokesperson Narendra Taneja said, “You need to exist on the ground to pose any kind of challenge but the Congress is just not there. The morale of their cadre is very low. Their own leader, Salman Khurshid, is saying that Rahul Gandhi is not there. They have no leader and even the party doesn’t know where Rahul Gandhi is.”

Further, BJP's Sambit Patra took a dig at the Congress over its "existential crisis" and said that the party has accepted defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections even before polling has taken place.

