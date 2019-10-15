Take the pledge to vote

No Need for Drama: BJP's Dig at Mayawati over her 'Will Convert to Buddhism at Apt Time' Remark

At a recent public meeting in the poll-bound Maharashtra, Mayawati had said she would convert to Buddhism at an appropriate time.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
No Need for Drama: BJP's Dig at Mayawati over her 'Will Convert to Buddhism at Apt Time' Remark
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Mayawati after the BSP supremo said she will convert to Buddhism at an appropriate time, the BJP on Tuesday said she does not need to indulge in any "show or drama" for doing so.

"She does not need to wait for any appropriate time to convert to Buddhism. Many people practice Buddhism. She does not need to indulge in any show or drama to do this. There are many good things in this religion. Ambedkar had also converted," BJP vice president Dushyant Kumar Gautam said.

At a public meeting in the poll-bound Maharashtra, Mayawati had said she will convert to Buddhism at an appropriate time. The state has a sizeable section of Dalits who practise Buddhism.

Gautam also rubbished her claim about atrocities against Dalits in the BJP-led NDA rule and said the members of the community have been supporting the saffron party in large numbers as they see India following the path shown by B R Ambedkar under its government.

