1-MIN READ

Need to Accept Coronavirus as Part of Life, Says NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The NCP chief said he had discussed with CM Uddhav Thackeray the prevailing situation in the state and challenges faced by the administration and preventive measures required to provide relief to various sections of society.

  • IANS Mumbai
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said, here on Wednesday, Covid-19 would not be wiped out soon and it was imperative "to accept it as a part of life" while returning to normalcy.

"The corona disease will not be eradicated shortly. It's necessary to accept it as a part of life. Beware of it and create awareness among the masses about health care. In Japan, people wear masks, look after personal hygiene as part of their routine social life," Pawar said.

The NCP chief said he had discussed with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray the prevailing situation in the state and challenges faced by the administration and preventive measures required to provide relief to various sections of society.


