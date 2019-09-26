Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Need to 'Correct' Indian History Distorted by Colonial Rulers: Venkaiah Naidu

Speaking at the Punyabhushan award presentation ceremony, Naidu asked historians, archaeologists, linguists and other scholars in the country to unite in order to re- create Indias real history before the world.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 8:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Need to 'Correct' Indian History Distorted by Colonial Rulers: Venkaiah Naidu
File photo of Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu
Loading...

Pune: There is a need to "correct" Indian history, distorted by colonial rulers, Vice resident Venkaiah Naidu said here on Thursday.

Speaking at the Punyabhushan award presentation ceremony, Naidu asked historians, archaeologists, linguists and other scholars in the country to unite in order to re-

create Indias real history before the world.

"There is a tremendous potential to re-construct and re-correct Indian history, whose distorted forms were presented by colonial rulers," he said.

"There are many great names like Shivaji Maharaj, Shankaracharya, Rani Lakshmibai and more, whose contributions are not much heard of. We need to re-discover ourselves and present the real history of India to the world," Naidu said.

India can become a strong nation only if "we do away with the social evils" and change the mind set of younger generation by teaching them the rich history of the country, he said.

"There is a need to change the mindset of our younger generation, who should be told about our rich history and past. Only then will India be a strong nation," Naidu said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram