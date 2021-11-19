Need to Move Together to Make India 'Vishwa Guru', Says RSS Chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday called for moving forward together in order to make India a "vishwa guru" and emphasised on power of organisation in the present 'Kalyug' era as the weak is always exploited. The Indian society is diverse and has many gods and goddesses, but everyone has to be taken forward together, a process which is going on for centuries, he said and added teachings of Hindu religion need to be given to the world without trying to convert anyone.

Addressing the concluding function of a three-day 'Ghosh Shivir' (musical bands camp) in Madku Dweep in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, he said India's religion is truth and the country has shown the way of truth to the world. Madku Dweep, located around 90 kilometres from Raipur, is an island on the Shivnath river and is popular for its natural beauty and ancient temples.

"Only those who are weak are exploited. Swami Vivekananda had said weakness is sin. Power means to live in an organized manner. A person alone cannot be strong. In Kalyug, organisation is considered as power. We should take everyone together, we do not need to change anyone, he said at a gathering that included people from nearby villages. There is diversity in our society. There are many gods and goddesses, it doesn't matter. Everyone has to be taken forward together, which has been going on for centuries. We don't need to change anyone and we will not let our people change," he added.

He said "our religion, which people today call Hindu religion, needs to be given to the world" and, without trying to convert, "we have to teach a way which is not worship, but a way of living". Hailing the presentation of musical bands in the event, Bhagwat said, You have seen in this Ghosh Shivir, everyone was playing different instruments What kept them united was their tune. There are different languages, provinces (in the country) but the tune at our core is the same, he said.

Bhagwat said anyone trying to disturb the tune will be fixed by the rhythm of the country, adding the need was to move forward together with coordination in order to make India a "vishwa guru" (world teacher). "Truth always wins. Lies never win. The religion of our country is truth and truth is religion. People of India are considered special in the world because, in ancient times, our saints attained truth. If we look at history, it is seen that when someone (country) stumbled and got confused, it came to India to find a way," the RSS chief said.

He said our ancestors toured the world, spread knowledge and concepts like mathematics and Ayurveda without trying to change anyone's identity, all the while considering the entire world as one family. Even China does not hesitate say that India influenced its culture 2,000 years ago, the RSS chief said, adding "We are descendants of the saints who knew the truth." .

