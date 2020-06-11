'Need to Turn Covid Crisis into Opportunity to Create Atmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi's Make-in-India Push

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that self-reliance was already a part of the Centre's policy, and Covid-19 outbreak gave it a push. He also urged India Inc to make bold moves and not rely on conservative ones. Modi added that the Covid-19 crisis needs to be made into a turning point for India's economy.

Modi was speaking at the 95th Annual Day of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Modi added that citizens resolved to turn the crisis into an opportunity, and the present situation should be a turning point for the country. He had in an address to the nation on May 12 announced a push for domestically-produced goods.

On June 11, Modi also highlighted the need to take Indian economy out of 'command and control' and take it towards 'plug and play'.

"We have to take Indian economy out of 'command and control' and take it towards 'plug and play'. This isn't the time for a conservative approach. It's time for bold decisions and bold investments," said the Prime Minister.

Modi added that the government is working on setting up relevant industrial clusters for specific local produce of all regions.

He also emphasized the need for import-substitution. Modi added that North-East India could become a major hub for organic farming by creating bamboo and organic product clusters in the region.

"Apart from Covid-19, India is also facing challenges from other areas such as locust swarms invasion, gas well explosion in Assam's Tinsukia, Cyclone Amphan and minor tremors across India," he said.

He also stressed for 'Aatamnirbharta' stating that self-reliance lessons start at home. "It is high time India becomes vocal for local," he added.

He also invoked Swami Vivekanand and said, "Decades ago Swami Vivekananda wrote, 'The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own produce and get markets for Indian artware in other countries'. This path shown by Swami Vivekananda is inspiration for India in post-COVID world."

Talking about West Bengal, he said, "We have to revive manufacturing sector in West Bengal; this is time for bold investments, not conservative decisions. We have to revive the historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector. We've always heard "What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow". We have to take inspiration from this and move forward together."

"At the core of Atma Nirbhar Bharat is the belief 'Atma-Vishwasi Bharatiy," he added.