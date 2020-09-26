'Need to Wake Up the Govt': DMK and Allies to Protest Against Farm Bills on Monday

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Treasurer and former Union Minister T. R. Baalu on Saturday said the September 28 protest will show how the farmers are agitated over the three Farm Bills passed by Parliament.

In a statement here Baalu said the protest by the DMK and its allies should at least make the AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) government wake up and announce that the state will not implement the three Bills.

Baalu condemned state Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu and Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi for telling the media on Friday that the Bills would not impact the farmers in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK leader said the three Bills made no mention of the minimum support price (MSP) or a fine of 150 per cent to be levied on the corporates for violating the MSP as claimed by Bedi.