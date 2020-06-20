Need Truth: Akhilesh on Govt's Clarification Over PM's Comments That No One Entered Indian Territory

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the nation stands with the government against Chinese incursions but the people must be told the truth about Galwan Valley clash that left 20 Indian army personnel dead.

In a tweet in English, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said: "The nation stands with the govt against Chinese incursions. But was the incident in which our soldiers were martyred an incursion? If not then why did MEA ask for status quo ante? Is the Galwan Valley Indian or not?"

"We do not need clarifications. We need the truth," he said.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

In a Hindi tweet issued earlier in the day, Yadav said, "Confused by prime minister ji’s statement on India-China LAC, people are asking if China had not intruded into our territory then under what circumstances did our soldiers die? Is China being given a clean chit?”