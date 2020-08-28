NEET JEE Exams: NSUI Activists Stage Hunger Strike in Bengaluru Demanding Postponement Due to Covid-19

Activists of the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India in Bengaluru staged a hunger strike on Friday demanding that the JEE and NEET examinations be postponed due to the coronavirus scare. In line with the nationwide strike, the NSUI activists led by their state chief H S Manjunatha observed a day long fast at the Congress office.

Holding banners and placards, the activists raised slogans asking the Centre to postpone the examination till the coronavirus cases reduced substantially.

"It is risky to hold the JEE and NEET when the coronavirus pandemic is rising at an alarming proportion. Better postpone it," Manjunatha said.