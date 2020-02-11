Neetu Verma Soin (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Neetu Verma Soin is a Indian National Congress candidate from Malviya Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker, Self Employed. Neetu Verma Soin's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 41 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 2 crore which includes Rs. 1.2 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 80 lakh as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 11.5 lakh of which Rs. 3.6 lakh is self income. Neetu Verma Soin's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Malviya Nagar are: Neetu Verma Soin (INC), Shailender Singh (BJP), Somnath Bharti (AAP), Gyan Chand Gautam (BSP), Mobin Ali (SS), Kamal Singh (IND).

