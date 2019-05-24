Take the pledge to vote

Negative Campaign Against Modi, ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ Slogan Backfired, Says Congress Leader

The BJP improved its tally from 2014 and crossed the 300-mark in the Lok Sabha elections, making it the biggest mandate for a single party since 1984.

Updated:May 24, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
Negative Campaign Against Modi, ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ Slogan Backfired, Says Congress Leader
File photo of Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's son, Anil Shastri.
New Delhi: Congress leader and son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri, has blamed the "excessive negative campaign” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand old party’s humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking with News18, Shastri said the ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan was rejected by the masses. "The Congress failed to address public issues and the ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan was not accepted by people of the country. Excessive negative campaign against the Prime Minister has not gone down well with the public,” he said.

However, Shastri refrained from commenting on the sorry performance of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the opposition leader, saying: “I have not said anything against the party leadership and I maintain that.”

On Thursday evening, Gandhi congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the win as the BJP improved its tally from 2014 and crossed the 300-mark, making it the biggest mandate for a single party since 1984.

But he refused to go into the reasons for the defeat of the Congress, which has only marginally improved its tally from a rock bottom of 44 in 2014 to 49 in 2019. Both the elections were fought under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. Gandhi said that he would not want to discuss the reasons for the defeat since today is only the day to respect India’s mandate, and the post-mortem will be done at the CWC meeting.

