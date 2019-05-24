English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Negative Campaign Against Modi, ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ Slogan Backfired, Says Congress Leader
The BJP improved its tally from 2014 and crossed the 300-mark in the Lok Sabha elections, making it the biggest mandate for a single party since 1984.
File photo of Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's son, Anil Shastri.
New Delhi: Congress leader and son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri, has blamed the "excessive negative campaign” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand old party’s humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking with News18, Shastri said the ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan was rejected by the masses. "The Congress failed to address public issues and the ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan was not accepted by people of the country. Excessive negative campaign against the Prime Minister has not gone down well with the public,” he said.
However, Shastri refrained from commenting on the sorry performance of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the opposition leader, saying: “I have not said anything against the party leadership and I maintain that.”
On Thursday evening, Gandhi congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the win as the BJP improved its tally from 2014 and crossed the 300-mark, making it the biggest mandate for a single party since 1984.
But he refused to go into the reasons for the defeat of the Congress, which has only marginally improved its tally from a rock bottom of 44 in 2014 to 49 in 2019. Both the elections were fought under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. Gandhi said that he would not want to discuss the reasons for the defeat since today is only the day to respect India’s mandate, and the post-mortem will be done at the CWC meeting.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Speaking with News18, Shastri said the ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan was rejected by the masses. "The Congress failed to address public issues and the ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan was not accepted by people of the country. Excessive negative campaign against the Prime Minister has not gone down well with the public,” he said.
However, Shastri refrained from commenting on the sorry performance of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the opposition leader, saying: “I have not said anything against the party leadership and I maintain that.”
On Thursday evening, Gandhi congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the win as the BJP improved its tally from 2014 and crossed the 300-mark, making it the biggest mandate for a single party since 1984.
But he refused to go into the reasons for the defeat of the Congress, which has only marginally improved its tally from a rock bottom of 44 in 2014 to 49 in 2019. Both the elections were fought under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. Gandhi said that he would not want to discuss the reasons for the defeat since today is only the day to respect India’s mandate, and the post-mortem will be done at the CWC meeting.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
- In Lok Sabha Election Results 2019, Sunny Leone is the Real Winner
- Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What Indians are Googling About Modi and Rahul
- When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
- PUBG Mobile: Tencent Records Double Revenue Outside of China in Q1 2019
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results