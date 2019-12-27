Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Nehru and Indira Gandhi Had also Taken Steps to Protect Refugees, Says Union Minister

Owing to India's liberal character, it has set an example for the world, and population of the minority Muslim community has increased from "nine per cent something to 14 per cent".

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nehru and Indira Gandhi Had also Taken Steps to Protect Refugees, Says Union Minister
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank at IIT Bombay on Saturday. (Image: Twitter/@DrRPNishank)

Bhopal: Former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi too had taken steps to protect the refugees who came to India to escape religious persecution, Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank claimed on Friday.

Owing to India's liberal character, it has set an example for the world, and population of the minority Muslim community has increased from "nine per cent something to 14 per cent", he said.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister for Human Resource Development expressed hope that Congress-ruled states will not oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"Nehru-ji had also done it. Indira-ji followed Nehru. The Nehru-Liyakat agreement of 1950 was for the protection of minorities in their respective countries (India and Pakistan)," he said.

Asked about the refusal of Congress-led state governments to implement the CAA, the BJP leader said he hoped they will change their mind.

"Nehru-ji had brought the (original) law. Indira-ji brought such laws (to protect refugees from neighbouring countries). The people who have come here under such circumstances (after facing persecution) will question them.

And I don't think they will politicise it. There was a need for this law and the historic work was done under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's leadership."

The CAA was a demand of the country for a long time to provide protection to the religious minorities who were facing atrocities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the minister said.

The population of minorities in Pakistan has dwindled to one percent from 23 per cent in 1947; while in Bangladesh (then East Pakistan), it was 22 per cent in 1947 which was reduced to 7.8 per cent by 2011, he claimed.

On the other hand, the "liberal character" of India has been an example for the world, and "that was why the minorities, Muslim population in India, which must have been nine percent something at that time, has now reached 14 per cent," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram