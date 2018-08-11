English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nehru Wasn't a Pandit as He Ate Beef and Pork: Rajasthan BJP MLA
Rajasthan BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja said this as a reaction to state Congress chief Sachin Pilot's statement that Rahul Gandhi had learnt to visit temples from his grandmother Indira Gandhi.
File photo of BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja.
Loading...
Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja has said that the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was not a 'Pandit' as he "ate beef and pork".
Often in the news for his contentious statements, the legislator from Ramgarh constituency of Alwar district blamed the Nehru-Gandhi family for all the social evils prevailing in the country.
Nehru cannot be a pandit as he ate beef and pork. Congress has prefixed pandit before his name, Ahuja told reporters on Friday, reacting to state Congress chief Sachin Pilot's statement that Rahul Gandhi had learnt to visit temples from his grandmother Indira Gandhi.
Claiming that the Gandhi scion never visited temples with Indira Gandhi, Ahuja vowed to step down from his post if anyone could prove him wrong.
Congress leaders including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Ghulam Nabi Azad should tell when did Rahul Gandhi's 'yagnopaveet sanskar' (sacred thread ceremony) took place, he said.
"If I am wrong, I will quit my post or else Sachin Pilot should morally resign," he added.
He further accused the Congress party of indulging in politics of caste to contest elections and sought the demolition of all statues of members of the Nehru-Gandhi family and the monuments named after them.
In 2016, the BJP legislator had stoked a controversy alleging that the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was a hub of sex and drugs where over 3,000 used condoms and 2,000 liquor bottles were found daily.
Accusing those studying in JNU of indulging in illicit activities, the BJP MLA had also claimed that JNU students go naked on campus
Also Watch
Often in the news for his contentious statements, the legislator from Ramgarh constituency of Alwar district blamed the Nehru-Gandhi family for all the social evils prevailing in the country.
Nehru cannot be a pandit as he ate beef and pork. Congress has prefixed pandit before his name, Ahuja told reporters on Friday, reacting to state Congress chief Sachin Pilot's statement that Rahul Gandhi had learnt to visit temples from his grandmother Indira Gandhi.
Claiming that the Gandhi scion never visited temples with Indira Gandhi, Ahuja vowed to step down from his post if anyone could prove him wrong.
Congress leaders including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Ghulam Nabi Azad should tell when did Rahul Gandhi's 'yagnopaveet sanskar' (sacred thread ceremony) took place, he said.
"If I am wrong, I will quit my post or else Sachin Pilot should morally resign," he added.
He further accused the Congress party of indulging in politics of caste to contest elections and sought the demolition of all statues of members of the Nehru-Gandhi family and the monuments named after them.
In 2016, the BJP legislator had stoked a controversy alleging that the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was a hub of sex and drugs where over 3,000 used condoms and 2,000 liquor bottles were found daily.
Accusing those studying in JNU of indulging in illicit activities, the BJP MLA had also claimed that JNU students go naked on campus
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: The Actor’s Instagram Posts Prove He is Ageing Backwards, See Pics
- Huma Qureshi Walked Out of India’s Best Dramebaaz, Leaving Host Shantanu Maheshwari Stunned
- Arjun Tendulkar Lends Helping Hand to Ground Staff at Lord’s
- Salman Khan Accepts And Wins Kiren Rijiju's Fitness Challenge, Watch Video
- 10 Things Akshay Kumar Revealed About Himself During his Gold Twitter Chat
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...