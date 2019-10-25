‘Neither BJP Nor Congress Untouchable’: JJP’s Dushyant Chautala Lays Down Terms for Haryana Support

New Delhi: Asserting that neither the BJP nor the Congress is untouchable for him, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Friday said he will support any outfit that agrees with his organisation's common minimum programme in Haryana.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting of the JJP legislative party of 10 MLAs, Chautala kept his cards close to his chest over whether his party will support the BJP or the Congress.

Chautala said he had so far not spoken to neither party on the matter.

"No one is untouchable for us. We will support whichever party agrees to implement our agenda as part of a common minimum programme," said Chautala who was elected leader of the JJP legislative party. "For a stable government, the key still lies with the JJP."

Chautala, who has emerged as the "kingmaker" in Haryana, said the national executive of the JJP would decide which party to support. "We will support any party in Haryana that accepts our common minimum programme," he said. The party had promised to reserve 75% of the jobs in the state for the local youth, which constitute a sizeable chunk of nearly 1.83 crore voters of the state. Chautala said the JJP will extend support to the outfit that supports its demands of youth employment and senior pension.

Speaking to reporters on Friday evening, Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the conditional demands sought by Chautala to extend support were already a party of the grand old party's common minimum programme.

"Whatever he has asked for today in the press conference, the Congress has already offered yesterday," he said. "We did say we will implement 75% jobs and other things in our common minimum program."

Sources also told CNN-News18 that Hooda will not pursue support from the JJP further.

The BJP has already claimed the support of a majority of MLAs in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, with a number of Independent legislators extending their support to the party as well. The BJP has won 40 seats, followed by 31 for the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies)

