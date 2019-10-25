Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

‘Neither BJP Nor Congress Untouchable’: JJP’s Dushyant Chautala Lays Down Terms for Haryana Support

Speaking to reporters, Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the conditional demands sought by Chautala to extend support were already a party of the grand old party's common minimum programme.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
‘Neither BJP Nor Congress Untouchable’: JJP’s Dushyant Chautala Lays Down Terms for Haryana Support
JJP's Dushyant Chautala addresses a press conference in Delhi on Friday.

New Delhi: Asserting that neither the BJP nor the Congress is untouchable for him, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Friday said he will support any outfit that agrees with his organisation's common minimum programme in Haryana.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting of the JJP legislative party of 10 MLAs, Chautala kept his cards close to his chest over whether his party will support the BJP or the Congress.

Chautala said he had so far not spoken to neither party on the matter.

"No one is untouchable for us. We will support whichever party agrees to implement our agenda as part of a common minimum programme," said Chautala who was elected leader of the JJP legislative party. "For a stable government, the key still lies with the JJP."

Chautala, who has emerged as the "kingmaker" in Haryana, said the national executive of the JJP would decide which party to support. "We will support any party in Haryana that accepts our common minimum programme," he said. The party had promised to reserve 75% of the jobs in the state for the local youth, which constitute a sizeable chunk of nearly 1.83 crore voters of the state. Chautala said the JJP will extend support to the outfit that supports its demands of youth employment and senior pension.

Speaking to reporters on Friday evening, Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the conditional demands sought by Chautala to extend support were already a party of the grand old party's common minimum programme.

"Whatever he has asked for today in the press conference, the Congress has already offered yesterday," he said. "We did say we will implement 75% jobs and other things in our common minimum program."

Sources also told CNN-News18 that Hooda will not pursue support from the JJP further.

The BJP has already claimed the support of a majority of MLAs in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, with a number of Independent legislators extending their support to the party as well. The BJP has won 40 seats, followed by 31 for the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram