Neither British nor Mughals Could Diminish India's Democratic Character: LS Speaker Om Birla
Birla observed that the roots of democracy have been strong in India since ancient times and not even the British or Mughal rule were able to diminish the republican, democratic character of the Indian society.
File photo of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said the roots of democracy have been strong in India since ancient times and not even the British or Mughal rulers were able to diminish the republican and democratic character of its society.
Speaking at an event at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, Birla said India's culture, civilisation and spiritual knowledge is very old.
He said, "People from around the world come to this 'devbhoomi' to learn about the human values and brotherhood".
Birla observed that the roots of democracy have been strong in India since ancient times and not even the British or Mughal rule were able to diminish the republican, democratic character of the Indian society, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.
Recalling that during the country's struggle for independence, freedom fighters had effectively used media for inspiring people, Birla underlined that in a democracy, media plays a vital role in dissemination of information to the people.
For a healthy democracy, the Lok Sabha speaker noted, it is necessary that media is independent and accountable in its functioning.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title
- Bigg Boss 13: Times When Contestants Got Embarrassed as Personal Lives Get Discussed on National TV
- Vicky Kaushal Reveals All on Dating Katrina Kaif
- New Zealand Kid Nailing Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action Impresses Chahal and Cricket Fans
- Reliance Jio, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Available on Select Nokia Phones, Here's How to Enable