1-min read

Neither British nor Mughals Could Diminish India's Democratic Character: LS Speaker Om Birla

Birla observed that the roots of democracy have been strong in India since ancient times and not even the British or Mughal rule were able to diminish the republican, democratic character of the Indian society.

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
Neither British nor Mughals Could Diminish India's Democratic Character: LS Speaker Om Birla
File photo of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said the roots of democracy have been strong in India since ancient times and not even the British or Mughal rulers were able to diminish the republican and democratic character of its society.

Speaking at an event at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, Birla said India's culture, civilisation and spiritual knowledge is very old.

He said, "People from around the world come to this 'devbhoomi' to learn about the human values and brotherhood".

Birla observed that the roots of democracy have been strong in India since ancient times and not even the British or Mughal rule were able to diminish the republican, democratic character of the Indian society, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

Recalling that during the country's struggle for independence, freedom fighters had effectively used media for inspiring people, Birla underlined that in a democracy, media plays a vital role in dissemination of information to the people.

For a healthy democracy, the Lok Sabha speaker noted, it is necessary that media is independent and accountable in its functioning.

