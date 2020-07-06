Neither Me Nor My Father Have Been Disloyal in Politics, Says BJP Leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday that he and his father Madhav Rao Scindia had been disloyal in politics.

Scindia, who had switched over to the BJP earlier this year leading to the fall of the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh, said this while addressing a virtual rally of party workers from Mungaoli and Bahmori in Ashoknagar and Guna districts.

“Allegations levelled on us are baseless. Neither me nor my father have indulged in deceit or betrayal in politics. I have handed over myself to the BJP with utter faith and from now on, it’s my family.”

Scindia’s remarks came on the backdrop of several Congress leaders referring to the Scindia family as ‘gaddar’ (unfaithful).

Scindia also hit out at former chief minister Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, both of whom are said to have reduced his role in the Congress leading to his exit.

Scindia said, “I urge party workers to question the public whether they want Shivraj-ji and me or ‘bantadhar’ pair of Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath.”