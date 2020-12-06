'Neither Spineless Nor Traitor Like You': CM Amarinder Replies to Oppn's 'Surrendering to BJP' Remark

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Saturday reacted to Sukhbir Singh Badal’s statement against him as “utter buffoonery” and said that he was "he was neither spineless nor a traitor like Badals".

"The Badals, who were totally cornered over their betrayal of the farmers, had clearly pressed all the panic buttons in their desperation to cover up their brazen treachery," Amarinder Singh said in reaction to Sukhbir Badal's remarks, according to NDTV.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had slammed Punjab CM Amarinder Singh over his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and had accused him of "reciting the BJP's script" for allegedly linking farmers' agitation to national security. Badal had alleged Amarinder has "surrendered" to the BJP after he was summoned to Delhi to be told to "choose between facing the Enforcement Directorate and betraying the farmers.

The Chief Minister responded to the allegation that was no new ED cases against him, that he "should suddenly start trembling?". “Such is their level of despair that Sukhbir even stooped to undermining the Pakistani threat to the security of Punjab and the nation," Amarinder Singh reportedly said.

On Thursday, Amarinder Singh had made an appeal to the Union home minister and the protesting farmers to find an early resolution to the impasse over the new farm laws, saying the agitation was affecting Punjab's economy and the nation's security. But Badal alleged that Amarinder Singh's "cowardly surrender" before the ED and Amit Shah may surprise those who take his "hollow bluster and boastfulness" seriously. "Everyone in Delhi knows what happened in that strange meeting held behind the farmers' back," the SAD chief said.

The Punjab CM responded by questioning Sukhbir whether they have turned blind to threats from Pakistan. “Have you and your Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) become so power-hungry that you have even closed your eyes to the threat posed by the Pakistanis to our security? Are you saying that all those arms, ammunition and drones our brave security forces have captured along the Punjab border are no danger?" he asked, while adding that it seemed that Sukhbir Singh Badal had totally ''lost'' it.