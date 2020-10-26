'Neither Women Nor Businessman Safe': Priyanka Gandhi Attacks UP Govt over Kidnap of Baghpat Merchant

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked UP CM Adityanath after a businessman was kidnapped by car-borne miscreants in UP’s Baghpat district on Monday morning and a ransom of Rs 1 crore was demanded from the family members over phone.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the state government over the law and order situation in the state and said that neither females nor businessmen are safe in the state.

“An iron businessman was kidnapped in Baghpat today morning. Women are unsafe in UP, Businessmen are unsafe in UP, Kids are unsafe in UP. Representatives of the government are going to election meetings and are giving speeches only. People are scared,” Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet said.

Top police officials reached the businessman's house and local leaders also arrived with the police.

The business man iron Adesh Jain was an iron merchant and had gone to the Bada Bazaar of Barot area today on Monday morning to get the goods unloaded from the truck. He has not returned home since then. The family later received a call informing them of the kidnapping and a demand of Rs 1 crore as ransom.

“Everyone is scared by this incident, Police should take concrete steps to protect the traders. Recently a businessman was killed. Now a ransom of Rs 1 crore has been demanded after kidnapping a businessman,” Barot chairman Amit Rana said over the incident.

बागपत में आज सुबह एक लोहा व्यापारी का अपहरण हो गया।यूपी में महिलाएं सुरक्षित नहीं हैं। व्यापारी सुरक्षित नहीं हैं।बच्चे सुरक्षित नहीं हैं।सरकार के लोग चुनावी सभाओं में जाकर कोरी भाषणबाजी करते हैं। जनता में भय व्याप्त है।https://t.co/eobEffjebl — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 26, 2020

Abhishek Singh, SP of Baghpat said that a notification was received this morning that a ransom of one crore has been sought from his son.

Police said that they are scanning the CCTV footage. It has noticed the movement of some suspects. “Eight teams of police have been deployed. The STF has also been deployed,” Singh said.