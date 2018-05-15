GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Nelamangala Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate Dr K Sreenivasa Murthy Wins

Live election result of 181 Nelamangala constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Nelamangala MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 8:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nelamangala Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate Dr K Sreenivasa Murthy Wins
Live election result of 181 Nelamangala constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Nelamangala MLA.
Nelamangala (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Rural district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkballapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,99,156 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 99,897 are male, 99,207 female and 34 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.29 and the approximate literacy rate is 78%.
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status JD(S) Dr.K. Sreenivasa Murthy Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)6927742.91%Dr.K. Sreenivasa Murthy
INC4495627.85%R. Narayana Swamy
BJP4268926.44%M .V .Nagaraju
NOTA11510.71%Nota
JD(U)9320.58%B.Ramaiah
SJP(A)5140.32%Lokesha N .K.
IND5100.32%Manjula Mani .D .H
IND3520.22%Suresh Rathoda
IND3000.19%Dinesh Kumar
AIMEP2900.18%Shivakumari .G Baddaiah
LAD2480.15%Lepaksha .S
KPJP2160.13%Dr. Shivaraja

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,103 votes (10.81%) securing 43.31% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.88%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,151 votes (1.87%) registering 32.96% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.92%.

Check the table below for Nelamangala live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You