Nellimarla Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nellimarla Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JNJP -- -- Cheliboina Durga Rao ACP -- -- Kantubuktha Sunitha JSP -- -- Naga Madhavi Lokam SPP -- -- Palla Venugopal Rao PPOI -- -- Lalitha Kumari Sakhineti INC -- -- Ramesh Kumar Saragada BJP -- -- Pathivada Ramana IND -- -- Mythili Prathyusha Botlaguduri IND -- -- Bagga Appa Rao IND -- -- Reddi Suryanarayana NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Narayanaswamy Naidu Pathivada YSRCP -- -- Appalanaidu Baddukonda

17. Nellimarla is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Vizianagaram district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,00,831 voters of which 1,00,130 are male and 1,00,690 are female and 11 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Nellimarla, recorded a voter turnout of 87.79%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 87.83% and in 2009, 83.7% of Nellimarla's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Narayana Swamy Naidu Pathivada of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 6,973 votes which was 4.2% of the total votes polled. Narayana Swamy Naidu Pathivada polled a total of 1,66,194 (32.6%) votes.INC's Appalanaidu Baddukonda won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 597 (0.4%) votes. Appalanaidu Baddukonda polled 1,47,725 which was 32.6% of the total votes polled.Nellimarla went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: नेल्लीमर्ला (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నెల్లిమర్ల (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).