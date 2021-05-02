Nellithope Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

17. Nellithope (नेलिथोपे), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with . Nellithope is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.76%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 33,698 eligible electors, of which 15,808 were male, 17,889 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nellithope in 2021 is 1132.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 31,366 eligible electors, of which 14,947 were male, 16,419 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,807 eligible electors, of which 13,011 were male, 13,796 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nellithope in 2016 was 4. In 2011, there were 5.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, A. Johnkumar of INC won in this seat by defeating Omsakthi Sekar of AIADMK by a margin of 12,141 votes which was 45.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 69.16% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Omsakthi Sekar of AIADMK won in this seat defeating R.V.Janakiraman of DMK by a margin of 4,518 votes which was 19.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 58.51% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 17. Nellithope Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Nellithope are: V Cartigueyane (DMK), Richards Johnkumar (BJP), D Arivumani (MIPA), R Anifa (SDPI), R Arumugam Alias Saravanan (JDU), S Sasi Kumar (NTK), R Pasupathy (IJK), Apr Alias A Poovaragavan (DMDK), P Murugesan (MNM), D Jenovia (PCDMP), Arun Alias Murugan (IND), E Irudhayaraj (IND), S Elumalai, M A (IND), P Shiva Santhosh (IND), N Delhi Babu (IND), S Prithivirajan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.33%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.43%, while it was 84.96% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 17. Nellithope constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 26. In 2011 there were 26 polling stations.

EXTENT:

17. Nellithope constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Pondicherry Municipality(Part)- Ward Nos.27, 29 to 31, 33 and 34. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Nellithope is 1 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nellithope is: 11°56’02.4"N 79°48’38.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Nellithope results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Puducherry Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam