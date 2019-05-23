Nellore City Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Nellore City Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Keathamreddy Vinod Reddy VCK -- -- Embeti Jayaraju PPOI -- -- Telu. Balaram RPI(A) -- -- Shaik. Manjoor IND -- -- Chandrasekhar Vinukonda INC -- -- Shaik. Fayaz TDP -- -- Narayana Ponguru IND -- -- Vittapu Lalitharam IND -- -- Neella Venkaiah IND -- -- Syed Ibrahim NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Kakaraparthi Jaganmohan Rao YSRCP -- -- Anil Kumar Poluboina

117. Nellore City is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Nellore district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,38,794 voters of which 1,16,771 are male and 1,21,944 are female and 79 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Nellore City, recorded a voter turnout of 65.42%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 57.41% and in 2009, 53.25% of Nellore City's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Anil Kumar Poluboina of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 19,087 votes which was 13.6% of the total votes polled. Anil Kumar Poluboina polled a total of 1,40,310 (33.93%) votes.PRAP's Mungamuru Sridhara Krishna Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 90 (0.08%) votes. Mungamuru Sridhara Krishna Reddy polled 1,06,389 which was 33.93% of the total votes polled.Nellore City went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: नेल्लूर शहर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నెల్లూరు సిటీ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)