Nellore Rural Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nellore Rural Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JHDP -- -- Bandi Mahesh JSP -- -- Chennareddy Manukranth JNJP -- -- Battala Gangadhar PPOI -- -- A.S.K Siva Kumar IND -- -- Degapogu Prakash Kumar BJP -- -- Bhaskar Karanam YSRCP -- -- Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy IND -- -- Pulluru Suneel IND -- -- Nakka Rama Mohan IND -- -- Shaik Chan Basha NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Udatha Venkatarao TDP -- -- Abdul Aziz Shaik

118. Nellore Rural is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Nellore district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,54,585 voters of which 1,24,077 are male and 1,30,472 are female and 36 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Nellore Rural, recorded a voter turnout of 65.16%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 60.55% and in 2009, 54.7% of Nellore Rural's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 25,653 votes which was 16.19% of the total votes polled. Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy polled a total of 1,58,406 (37.82%) votes.INC's Anam Vivekananda Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 3131 (2.52%) votes. Anam Vivekananda Reddy polled 1,24,110 which was 37.82% of the total votes polled.Nellore Rural went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: नेल्लूर ग्रामीण (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నెల్లూరు రూరల్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).