Nemom Candidate List: Key Contests in Nemom Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Nemom Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Nemom seat is part of the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections O.Rajagopal of BJP won from this seat beating V.Sivankutty of CPM by a margin of 8,671 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections V.Sivankutty of CPM won from this this constituency defeating O.Rajagopal of BJP by a margin of 6,415 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thiruvananthapuram Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Nemom Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Nemom constituency are: V. Sivankutty of CPI(M), K. Muraleedharan of CONG, Kummanam Rajasekharan of BJP