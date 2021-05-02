Nemom Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

135. Nemom (निमोम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Nemom is part of 20. Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.83%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,04,240 eligible electors, of which 98,952 were male, 1,05,279 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nemom in 2021 is 1064.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,92,459 eligible electors, of which 93,126 were male, 99,333 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,72,493 eligible electors, of which 83,421 were male, 89,072 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nemom in 2016 was 927. In 2011, there were 652.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, O.Rajagopal of BJP won in this seat by defeating V.Sivankutty of CPIM by a margin of 8,671 votes which was 6.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.46% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, V.Sivankutty of CPIM won in this seat defeating O.Rajagopal of BJP by a margin of 6,415 votes which was 5.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 42.99% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 135. Nemom Assembly segment of Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Nemom are: Kummanam Rajasekharan (BJP), K Muraleedharan (INC), D Vijayan (BSP), V Sivankutty (CPIM), Jain Wilson (IND), Balachandran Valkannadi (IND), Muraleedharan Nair (IND), Rajasekharan (IND), Arampally Vijayaraj (IND), Shine Raj B (IND), L Sathyan Nadar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.81%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.26%, while it was 67.6% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 135. Nemom constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 150. In 2011 there were 144 polling stations.

EXTENT:

135. Nemom constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala: Wards No.37 to 39, 48 to 58 & 61 to 68 Tvpm (M. Corporation) in Thiruvananthapuram Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvananthapuram.

The total area covered by Nemom is 37 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nemom is: 8°26’53.2"N 76°58’15.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Nemom results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam