Nenmara Candidate List: Key Contests in Nenmara Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Nenmara Assembly constituency in Palakkad district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Nenmara seat is part of the Alathur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections K. Babu of CPM won from this seat beating A.V.Gopinathan of INC by a margin of 7,408 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections V. Chenthamarakshan of CPM won from this this constituency defeating M.V.Raghavan of CMPKSC by a margin of 8,694 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Alathur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Nenmara Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Nenmara constituency are: K. Babu of CPI(M), C. N. Vijayakrishnan of CMP(J), A. N. Anurag of BDJS