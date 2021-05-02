Nenmara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

9. Nenmara (नेनमारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Palakkad district of Kerala. It shares a border with Tamilnadu (Coimbatore District). Nenmara is part of 9. Alathur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,92,592 eligible electors, of which 95,385 were male, 97,205 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nenmara in 2021 is 1019.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,90,765 eligible electors, of which 93,857 were male, 96,908 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,72,069 eligible electors, of which 85,396 were male, 86,673 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nenmara in 2016 was 601. In 2011, there were 502.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, K. Babu of CPIM won in this seat by defeating A.V.Gopinathan of INC by a margin of 7,408 votes which was 4.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 42.9% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, V. Chenthamarakshan of CPIM won in this seat defeating M.V.Raghavan of CMPKSC by a margin of 8,694 votes which was 6.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 47.86% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 59. Nenmara Assembly segment of Alathur Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Alathur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Alathur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Nenmara are: Prakash C (BSP), K Babu (CPIM), Anurag A N (BDJS), C N Vijayakrishnan (CMPKSC), Babu S/O Kunchu (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.83%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.04%, while it was 77.94% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 59. Nenmara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 161. In 2011 there were 159 polling stations.

EXTENT:

59. Nenmara constituency comprises of the following areas of Palakkad district of Kerala: Elavenchery, Koduvayur, Kollengode, Muthalamada, Nelliyampathy, Nemmara, Pallassana, Ayiloor, Puthunagaram and Vadavannur Panchayat in Chittur Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Palakkad.

The total area covered by Nenmara is 881 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nenmara is: 10°30’36.0"N 76°42’25.6"E.

