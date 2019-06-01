Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Nepal's PM KP Sharma Oli Invites PM Modi to Visit Kathmandu

According to the statement by the Nepal foreign ministry, Modi has accepted the invitation.

PTI

Updated:June 1, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nepal's PM KP Sharma Oli Invites PM Modi to Visit Kathmandu
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli prior to their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli has extended an invitation to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for a visit to his country and strengthen bilateral relations through regular exchange of visits.

Oli was on a two-day visit to New Delhi along with leaders of other BIMSTEC countries to take part in Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday as the country's prime minister for the second term.

Besides India, BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

According to the statement by the Nepal foreign ministry, Modi has accepted the invitation.

Oli, who returned to Nepal on Friday, also met Modi during the visit where the two leaders expressed commitment to take bilateral relations to a new height.

"He (Oli) extended best wishes for the successful tenure of Modi," the statement said.

"Both prime ministers expressed happiness over the progress made in Nepal-India relations under their respective leadership," it added.

The two leaders underlined the importance of regular exchange of high-level visits between the two countries in order to further strengthen bilateral ties and advance cooperation in all possible areas for the mutual benefits of the two countries, the statement said.

During his first term in office, Modi visited Nepal twice in 2014- in August for a bilateral visit and in November for the SAARC Summit.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram