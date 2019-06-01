English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nepal's PM KP Sharma Oli Invites PM Modi to Visit Kathmandu
According to the statement by the Nepal foreign ministry, Modi has accepted the invitation.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli prior to their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli has extended an invitation to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for a visit to his country and strengthen bilateral relations through regular exchange of visits.
