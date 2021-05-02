Neravy TR Pattinam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

28. Neravy TR Pattinam (नेरवी टीआर पटिनम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Karaikal region and Karaikal district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Tamil Nadu (Nagapattinam District). Neravy TR Pattinam is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.58%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.05%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 35,653 eligible electors, of which 16,665 were male, 18,972 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Neravy TR Pattinam in 2021 is 1138.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 29,373 eligible electors, of which 13,746 were male, 15,627 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,343 eligible electors, of which 12,475 were male, 13,868 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Neravy TR Pattinam in 2016 was 6. In 2011, there were 5.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, A.Geetha of DMK won in this seat by defeating Vmc. Sivakumar of AIADMK by a margin of 6,936 votes which was 27.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 60.19% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, V.M.C. Sivakkumar of IND won in this seat defeating A. Geetha of DMK by a margin of 358 votes which was 1.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 39.3% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 28. Neravy TR Pattinam Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Neravy TR Pattinam are: M Nagathiyagarajan (DMK), V M C S Manoharen (BJP), A Arulraju (DMDK), S Sellamuthu (IJK), Baladhandayudhabani C (AMMK), A Mohamed Yousuf (NTK), Geetha Anandan (IND), V M C S Rajaganapathy (IND), S Sridhar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.5%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.85%, while it was 85.67% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 28. Neravy TR Pattinam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 35. In 2011 there were 35 polling stations.

EXTENT:

28. Neravy TR Pattinam constituency comprises of the following areas of Karaikal district of Puducherry: Neravy Commune Panchayat - Vizhidiur, Kizhamanai and Neravy. Thirumalairayan Pattinam Commune Panchayat - Thirumalairayanpattinam, Keezhaiyur (North), Keezhaiyur (South), Polagam and Vanjiur, Karaikal Municipality(Part)- Ward No.18. It shares an inter-state border with Karaikal.

The total area covered by Neravy TR Pattinam is 40 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Neravy TR Pattinam is: 10°52’25.7"N 79°49’53.0"E.

