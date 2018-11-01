English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Netaji's Grandson Takes Cue from Statue of Unity, Demands Statue at India Gate
The demand comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 182-metre-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, considered to be the tallest in the world, in Gujarat.
File photo of Chandra Kumar Bose, Vice President, State Unit of Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal.
Loading...
Kolkata: The kin of Subhas Chandra Bose on Thursday demanded a statue of the leader at India Gate in the national capital and declaration of his birthday on January 23 as "Liberation Day".
The demand comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 182-metre-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, considered to be the tallest in the world, in Gujarat.
The imposing monument – the Statue of Unity – is built near the Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat's Narmada district.
"NDA government under the leadership of @narendramodi ji kept its commitment by unveiling #SardarVallabhaiPatel's statue on 31Oct 2018 & celebrating the day as #UnityDay. Demand rising to unveil a statue of the #LiberatorofIndia-on 23 Jan'19 at #IndiaGate Delhi & declare the day as #LiberationDay (sic)," Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose said in a tweet.
When contacted, Chandra Kumar Bose, who is also a vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal unit, told PTI that the statue near India Gate was a demand of several Indian National Army (INA) and Army veterans.
The prime minister had, on October 21, hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort and unveiled a plaque to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the Azad Hind government by Subhas Chandra Bose.
This was the first time the prime minister hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the historic Red Fort for the second time in a year. Traditionally, the prime minister unfurls the tricolour at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
Modi had also announced a national award in the name of Subhas Chandra Bose, to be given every year to those police personnel who do excellent work in rescue-and-relief operations during any kind of disaster.
The demand comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 182-metre-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, considered to be the tallest in the world, in Gujarat.
The imposing monument – the Statue of Unity – is built near the Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat's Narmada district.
"NDA government under the leadership of @narendramodi ji kept its commitment by unveiling #SardarVallabhaiPatel's statue on 31Oct 2018 & celebrating the day as #UnityDay. Demand rising to unveil a statue of the #LiberatorofIndia-on 23 Jan'19 at #IndiaGate Delhi & declare the day as #LiberationDay (sic)," Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose said in a tweet.
When contacted, Chandra Kumar Bose, who is also a vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal unit, told PTI that the statue near India Gate was a demand of several Indian National Army (INA) and Army veterans.
The prime minister had, on October 21, hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort and unveiled a plaque to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the Azad Hind government by Subhas Chandra Bose.
This was the first time the prime minister hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the historic Red Fort for the second time in a year. Traditionally, the prime minister unfurls the tricolour at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
Modi had also announced a national award in the name of Subhas Chandra Bose, to be given every year to those police personnel who do excellent work in rescue-and-relief operations during any kind of disaster.
- chandra kumar bose
- prime minister narendra modi
- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Drama Movie Early Reviews: Mohanlal’s Hilarious Act Receives Praise
- Jack Ma Writes His Final Letter to Shareholders as Alibaba Chairman
- In Pics: Ishaan Khatter Celebrates 23rd Birthday With Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
- First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros Are Now Considered as Genuine Laptop Replacements
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...