Netas Who Don't Fulfill Promises Get Thrashed by Public: Nitin Gadkari's Pre-poll Warning
Union minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier also made comments that were said to have caused the ruling party much embarrassment.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari addressed a gathering on Sunday
New Delhi: In a warning to his fellow politicians, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that citizens admire leaders who show them dreams, "but when those dreams aren't fulfilled, people also beat up the leaders".
"Hence, you must show the dreams that you are capable of fulfilling," he said, followed by some self praise. "I am not the one who shows dreams. I do what I say," Gadkari added.
Last year, the Union minister had made comments that were said to have caused the ruling party much embarrassment. At an event he had said that some people in the BJP need to speak less. Politicians in general need to be more economical while speaking to media, he added.
Gadkari had also hinted that the BJP may have made false promised in 2014 "deliberately". "We were very confident that we would never come to power, so we were advised to make tall promises,” said Gadkari during the show. “Now that we are in power, the public reminds us of those promises made by us. However, these days, we just laugh and move on," he had said, drawing sharp reaction from some leaders.
