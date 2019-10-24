Nevasa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नेवासा, Newasa): Shankarrao Shavantrao Gadakh of KTSP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

221. Nevasa ( ( Newasa) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and is part of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.01% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.81%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,62,521 eligible electors, of which 1,37,997 were male, 1,24,522 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 384 service voters had also registered to vote.

Nevasa Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME KTSP 33577 50.36% Shankarrao Shavantrao Gadakh LEADING BJP 30552 45.83% Balasaheb Alias Dadasaheb Damodhar Murkute AMPI 675 1.01% Karbhari Vishnu Udage VBA 381 0.57% Matkar Shashikant Bhagwat IND 319 0.48% Vishal Vasantrao Gadakh IND 294 0.44% Dnyandev IND 152 0.23% Golhar Ramnath Gahininath BSP 117 0.18% Vishwas Poulas Vairagar MNS 113 0.17% Sachin Ramdas Gavhane IND 105 0.16% Bhausaheb Shivram Jagdale NOTA 99 0.15% Nota IND 92 0.14% Laxmi Tukaram Gadakh IND 42 0.06% Deshmukh Vitthal Vishnu IND 39 0.06% Ramdas Maruti Najan IND 36 0.05% Rajendra Eknath Nimbalkar IND 34 0.05% Machhindra Deorao Mungse IND 22 0.03% Rajubai Kalyan Bhosale RSSP 19 0.03% Karbhari Ramchandra Dhadge

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,39,201 eligible electors, of which 1,27,154 were male, 1,12,047 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 384 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,22,401.

Nevasa has an elector sex ratio of 902.35.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Balasaheb Alias Dadasaheb Damodhar Murkute of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 4659 votes which was 2.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.43% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Gadakh Shankarrao Yashwantrao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 21486 votes which was 12.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 53.44% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 221. Nevasa Assembly segment of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency. Shirdi Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 78%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 74.54%, while it was 76.92 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 3.46%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 269 polling stations in 221. Nevasa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 264.

Extent: 221. Nevasa constituency comprises of the following areas of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra: Nevasa Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nevasa is: 19.4738 74.9907.

