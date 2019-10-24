Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Nevasa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नेवासा, Newasa): Shankarrao Shavantrao Gadakh of KTSP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nevasa (नेवासा, Newasa) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nevasa (नेवासा, Newasa) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
221. Nevasa ( ( Newasa) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and is part of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.01% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.81%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.05%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,62,521 eligible electors, of which 1,37,997 were male, 1,24,522 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 384 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,39,201 eligible electors, of which 1,27,154 were male, 1,12,047 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 384 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,22,401.
Nevasa has an elector sex ratio of 902.35.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Balasaheb Alias Dadasaheb Damodhar Murkute of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 4659 votes which was 2.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.43% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Gadakh Shankarrao Yashwantrao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 21486 votes which was 12.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 53.44% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 221. Nevasa Assembly segment of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency. Shirdi Parliament seat was won by SS.
Number of contestants: A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 78%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 74.54%, while it was 76.92 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 3.46%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 269 polling stations in 221. Nevasa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 264.
Extent: 221. Nevasa constituency comprises of the following areas of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra: Nevasa Tehsil.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nevasa is: 19.4738 74.9907.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nevasa results.
