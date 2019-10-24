Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Nevasa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नेवासा, Newasa): Shankarrao Shavantrao Gadakh of KTSP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nevasa (नेवासा, Newasa) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
KTSP
Shankarrao Shavantrao Gadakh
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Nevasa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नेवासा, Newasa): Shankarrao Shavantrao Gadakh of KTSP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nevasa (नेवासा, Newasa) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

221. Nevasa ( ( Newasa) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and is part of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.01% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.81%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,62,521 eligible electors, of which 1,37,997 were male, 1,24,522 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 384 service voters had also registered to vote.

Nevasa Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
KTSP
33577
50.36%
Shankarrao Shavantrao Gadakh
BJP
30552
45.83%
Balasaheb Alias Dadasaheb Damodhar Murkute
AMPI
675
1.01%
Karbhari Vishnu Udage
VBA
381
0.57%
Matkar Shashikant Bhagwat
IND
319
0.48%
Vishal Vasantrao Gadakh
IND
294
0.44%
Dnyandev
IND
152
0.23%
Golhar Ramnath Gahininath
BSP
117
0.18%
Vishwas Poulas Vairagar
MNS
113
0.17%
Sachin Ramdas Gavhane
IND
105
0.16%
Bhausaheb Shivram Jagdale
NOTA
99
0.15%
Nota
IND
92
0.14%
Laxmi Tukaram Gadakh
IND
42
0.06%
Deshmukh Vitthal Vishnu
IND
39
0.06%
Ramdas Maruti Najan
IND
36
0.05%
Rajendra Eknath Nimbalkar
IND
34
0.05%
Machhindra Deorao Mungse
IND
22
0.03%
Rajubai Kalyan Bhosale
RSSP
19
0.03%
Karbhari Ramchandra Dhadge

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,39,201 eligible electors, of which 1,27,154 were male, 1,12,047 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 384 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,22,401.

Nevasa has an elector sex ratio of 902.35.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Balasaheb Alias Dadasaheb Damodhar Murkute of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 4659 votes which was 2.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.43% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Gadakh Shankarrao Yashwantrao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 21486 votes which was 12.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 53.44% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 221. Nevasa Assembly segment of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency. Shirdi Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 78%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 74.54%, while it was 76.92 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 3.46%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 269 polling stations in 221. Nevasa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 264.

Extent: 221. Nevasa constituency comprises of the following areas of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra: Nevasa Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nevasa is: 19.4738 74.9907.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nevasa results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram