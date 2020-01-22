Take the pledge to vote

'Never Demanded it', Says Chhattisgarh Guv Anusuia Uike Amid Row over 'Age Limit' Remark

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson in Chhattisgarh Sanjay Shrivastava said the appointment of governors is a prerogative of the Centre and the governor was entitled to express her views, and hence, he won’t make any comment on the issue.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:January 22, 2020, 3:37 PM IST
'Never Demanded it', Says Chhattisgarh Guv Anusuia Uike Amid Row over 'Age Limit' Remark
File photo of Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuia Uike.

Bhopal: Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuia Uike on Monday said that she never demanded to fix the age limit for the appointment of governors in states, days after her remark on the elderly politicians considered for the top constitutional job stirred a row.

On Monday, while addressing an event of Nehru Yuva Kendra in Bhopal, Uike had said, “I told him (PM Narendra Modi) that till now, most people in the age group of 65 to 75 years and above have been appointed as governor and I was not even 65 at the time,” adding that the Prime Minister had expressed his intention to break the trend and set a precedent of nominating ‘active’ people for the job in the country’s Raj Bhawans.

“The PM told me he wanted active people of all age groups to get appointments as governors so that they are limited to Raj Bhawan only and play a constructive role in addressing social issues through their field visits,” she added.

However, Uike told News18 on Wednesday that she never demanded any age limit for governors and that she only referred to a conversation that she had with PM Modi as he considered her name for governorship last year.

Uike was appointed governor of Chhattisgarh in July 2019 and had been highly active in addressing issues of tribal population in the state since then.

Regarding his suggestion to change the names of Nehru Yuva Kendras, Uike said, “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the country’s prime minister, but what I want to convey is that Swami Vivekananda had been a source of inspiration for the youth. So renaming these centres) would be a good thing.”

BJP spokesperson in Chhattisgarh Sanjay Shrivastava said the appointment of governors is a prerogative of the Centre and the governor was entitled to express her views, and hence, he won’t make any comment on the issue.

Congress Chhattisgarh media cell in-charge Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said BJP’s top leadership should seriously consider the suggestion of the Chhattisgarh governor.

