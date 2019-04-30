English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Never-give-up Rajasthan Labourer Throws Hat Into Poll Ring for 29th Time
Titar Singh claims he has contested the Lok Sabha, assembly and local body polls 28 times in the past with the help of donations from local residents but lost every time.
74-year-old Titar Singh is one of the 11 candidates who have filed papers for the Ganganagar Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan.
Loading...
Jaipur: A labourer by profession with Rs 1,000 cash in hand, Titar Singh is the never-give-up contestant who has been fighting one election or another since 1983 and is now getting ready for his 29th electoral plunge.
The 74-year-old is one of the 11 candidates who have filed papers for the Ganganagar Lok Sabha constituency (SC) in Rajasthan, which will go to the polls during the fifth phase of parliamentary elections on May 6.
Trying his luck as an independent, Singh claims he has contested the Lok Sabha, assembly and local body polls 28 times in the past with the help of donations from local residents but lost every time.
I have lost all elections but I keep my hopes alive. I will win this time, the indefatigable Singh, who managed to get almost 4,000 votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, told PTI.
Pushed into contesting as a sign of protest against governmental neglect, he has never given up.
This is the 29th time I am contesting an election. I lost 28 elections in the past but this has not demoralised me. I first contested in 1983 as no government took care of my family. They did not give us land for farming," Singh said.
"I earned a livelihood as a labourer throughout my life. I contest elections with the help of donations from local residents, he added.
According to his affidavit filed with the nomination papers, Singh has Rs. 1,000 cash in hand and a small house with a market value of Rs 2 lakh.
I have no vehicle, therefore, I do door-to-door canvassing with my five friends,he said.
When told he had lost every time he contested, Singh said it was for voters to decide who should win.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Singh got 3,924 votes, resulting in the forfeiture of his security.
The Congress has fielded Bharat Ram Meghwal while the BJP has given the ticket to sitting MP Nihal Chand Meghwal from Ganganagar.
The 74-year-old is one of the 11 candidates who have filed papers for the Ganganagar Lok Sabha constituency (SC) in Rajasthan, which will go to the polls during the fifth phase of parliamentary elections on May 6.
Trying his luck as an independent, Singh claims he has contested the Lok Sabha, assembly and local body polls 28 times in the past with the help of donations from local residents but lost every time.
I have lost all elections but I keep my hopes alive. I will win this time, the indefatigable Singh, who managed to get almost 4,000 votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, told PTI.
Pushed into contesting as a sign of protest against governmental neglect, he has never given up.
This is the 29th time I am contesting an election. I lost 28 elections in the past but this has not demoralised me. I first contested in 1983 as no government took care of my family. They did not give us land for farming," Singh said.
"I earned a livelihood as a labourer throughout my life. I contest elections with the help of donations from local residents, he added.
According to his affidavit filed with the nomination papers, Singh has Rs. 1,000 cash in hand and a small house with a market value of Rs 2 lakh.
I have no vehicle, therefore, I do door-to-door canvassing with my five friends,he said.
When told he had lost every time he contested, Singh said it was for voters to decide who should win.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Singh got 3,924 votes, resulting in the forfeiture of his security.
The Congress has fielded Bharat Ram Meghwal while the BJP has given the ticket to sitting MP Nihal Chand Meghwal from Ganganagar.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPad Mini (2019) Review: An iPad That Has no Competition, Except From Your Smartphone
- Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% is Nothing Short of Technology Sorcery
- Indian Army Finds Yeti Footprints, Netizens Say He's Come Out to Vote in Lok Sabha Polls
- Jessica Alba, Lupita Nyong’o, Shailene Woodley Turn Up the Heat at Dior's First Couture Show in Morocco
- Mardaani 2 First Look Reveals Rani Mukerji's Impressive Cop Avatar, See Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results