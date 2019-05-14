English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Never Seen Such Political Violence in Kolkata': Mamata Condemns Attacks on Vidyasagar College
The West Bengal chief minister accused the BJP of bringing 'miscreants' from other states like Bihar and Rajasthan and spending crores of rupees to put up cut-outs for Amit Shah's road show.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: Condemning alleged attacks on students of the Vidyasagar College and University of Calcutta after BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow here, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she has never seen such political violence in Kolkata.
She said an inquiry would be initiated.
More than 100 persons have been arrested for being involved in the clashes between the BJP supporters and the students union backed by Trinamool Congress.
"It is a very unfortunate incident and an entire college was vandalised. A bust of Iswarchandra Vidyasagar was broken. I have kept broken parts of the bust where the original statue was there. I have never seen such political violence in Kolkata," Banerjee said after visiting the college.
She accused the BJP of bringing "miscreants" from other states like Bihar, Rajasthan and spending crores of rupees to put up cut-outs for the road show.
"Does Amit Shah have any idea about the University of Calcutta that is our pride? Who is he? Can't they stage protest demonstrations against him? Many people protest against me by putting up posters. I do not mind. In a democratic framework why have the BJP's goons attacked Vidyasagar College?" Banerjee asked.
She also accused the BJP of circulating a "fake" press statement alleging the Trinamool organised the violence.
In an apparent reference to Shah, Banerjee said: "An outsider leader provoked and taught them to create unrest. People of Bengal will not tolerate such thing. We condemn it. Whenever I organise any meeting or rally, they do hold counter programmes after taking permission from police through the Election Commission."
She also accused the BJP leaders of being involved in hawala transactions for distributing money among voters.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajesh Kumar said, "No one involved in the attacks would be spared. More than 100 persons have been arrested. We will examine the incidents."
