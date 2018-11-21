English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Never Thought I'd be Retweeting Anything You Said While Agreeing With You: Omar Backs Mehbooba
A bonhomie between the two rivals was on public display when Omar Abdullah retweeted Mehbooba Mufti's comments.
Omar retweeted Mufti four times in a span of 15 minutes.
Who thought the two political arch rivals in Jammu & Kashmir, PDP and NC, would ever agree with each other? But the unexpected happened on Twitter on Wednesday evening soon after the Governor dissolved the Assembly.
A bonhomie between the two rivals was on public display when Omar Abdullah retweeted Mehbooba Mufti's comments, saying he had never thought he would retweet her comments.
"And I never thought I'd be retweeting anything you said while agreeing with you. Politics truly is a strange world. Good luck for the battle ahead. Once again the wisdom of the people will prevail," Omar wrote while retweeting Mufti's tweets, seemingly amused by the fact.
Omar retweeted Mufti four times in a span of 15 minutes.
The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor Wednesday night hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.
The dissolution was announced by Governor Satyapal Malik in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan.
"In my twenty six year old career as a politician, I thought I had seen it all! But like they say never say never! Nevertheless, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to @OmarAbdullah and @Ambikasoni4 ji for helping us achieve the seemingly impossible," Mufti tweeted while commenting on the sudden political development in the state.
In series of tweets, she said since the past five months, regardless of political affiliations, "we shared the view that the state assembly be dissolved immediately to avert horse trading and defections.
"Oddly enough our pleas fell on deaf ears. But who would have thought that the very idea of a grand coalition would give such jitters".
She also said in a lighter vein that "In today's age of technology, it is very strange that the fax machine at HE Governor's residence didn't receive our fax but swiftly issued one regarding the assembly dissolution."
