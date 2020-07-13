Never Wanted a Coup to Fail More: Omar Abdullah’s Fleeting Take Amid Sachin Pilot's Revolt

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has weighed in on the political crisis unfolding in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, albeit without naming any of the participants.

In what can only be construed as Abdullah giving his take on the power tussle between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot, he posted a single line fleet on Twitter, saying: “I have never wanted a coup to fail more.” Fleet is a recent addition to the Twitter platform, where disappear after 24 hours.

It is interesting to note that Abdullah is seemingly rooting against Pilot’s attempt to topple the Congress government in the state, since he is his brother-in-law. Omar Abdullah’s sister Sara had married Sachin Pilot in 2004, and the two have two children together.

Pilot, the Congress number two in Rajasthan, revolted against his own party on Sunday, claiming that he had the support of 30 MLAs and that Gehlot’s government in the state was in a minority.

Even though his rebellion seemed to dwindle on Monday as Gehlot managed to marshal over 102 legislators at a meeting at his residence before shifting them to a hotel, Pilot has remained unmoved by his party's attempts to forge a reconciliation with him.

Top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, are in touch with Sachin Pilot and are trying to placate him, and have given him assurances that his grievances would be addressed at the party level.