New Alliance Soon? Ahead of Mamata's Delhi Visit, Congress Slams 'Snooping' on Didi's Nephew, TMC Responds

A day ahead of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arriving in the Capital to firm up a strategy with like-minded parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections, the opposition unity seemed to be on full display as Congress attacked the Centre for “snooping” on didi’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Congress said “PM Modi took the adage, “keep your enemies closer" a little too far” as it detailed the alleged spying on Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the all India general secretary of the TMC.

Abhishek Banerjee, who was reportedly snooped on along with his personal secretary whose phone was tapped, had raised the Pegasus row in Parliament, which is currently in the Monsoon Session and has seen repeated adjournments.

TMC believes Bengal was on the BJP’s target, which is why both Abhishek and election strategist Prashant Kishor, who helped script Mamata Banerjee’s victory, were snooped on.

The Trinamool Congress was also not far behind and responded to the new-found bonhomie on Twitter, with party leader Derek O’Brien saying “Khela Hobe” — Mamata Banerjee’s slogan for the Bengal assembly elections — in response to the Congress tweet.

The latest exchange comes a day ahead of the West Bengal chief minister’s visit to the Capital during which she is expected to meet opposition parties to chalk out a roadmap for the 2024 polls. Mamata Banerjee has been trying to bring like-minded parties on the same page and had indicated her willingness to take on the BJP together in her Martyrs’ Day speech.

“We should plan for 2024 fight from now. Nothing can be done by a doctor who comes after the patient has died. The patient can be saved if treatment is given on time. Now is your time. The more time you waste, the more the situation will worsen,” the chief minister had said.

According to the TMC, planning a strategy for the general elections should be kick-started from now and the party has been working in this direction since May 2 when the results of the Bengal polls handed a stunning victory to Banerjee.

Banerjee’s massive win in Bengal was highly applauded in the opposition camp and the regional leaders are most likely to meet her as key states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab will go to polls next year.

