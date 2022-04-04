New Andhra Pradesh Map: Odisha Protests Inclusion of Kotia in New District

Even as the dispute over the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border is yet to be resolved, another controversy has erupted with the inclusion of Odisha’s Kotia in the new district of Andhra Pradesh.

In a major administrative overhaul aimed at decentralisation of governance and balanced development, Andhra Pradesh on Monday created 13 new districts taking the total number to 26.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the new districts in a virtual mode from his official residence in Amaravati.

The new districts are Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kona Seema, Eluru, NTR, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyal, Sri Satyasai, Annamayyia Aand Tirupati.

Parvathipuram Manyam has a large part of the tribal areas of Vijayanagaram and Srikakulam district. It includes Salur and Pachipenta constituencies. The Kotia region of Odisha has been included in the Salur constituency.

Leaders across parties have protested the move.

Gadadhar Parida, convener, Kotia Vikash Parishad, said: “The fight over Kotia has been going on for a long time. The state government and district administration have formed Kotia Development Agency to counter it.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jay Narayan Mishra said, “This is Andhra’s conspiracy. Manyam will be a tribal-dominated district.”

“It is not acceptable. I have informed the Speaker of Odisha Assembly. We will not tolerate it and fight for Kotia,” said Jaypur MLA (Congress) Tara Prasad Bahinipati.

BJD MP Muna Khan said: “Kotia is a part of Odisha. We have called an all-party meet for Kotia. Panchayat elections are also held in Kotia.”

