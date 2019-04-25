New App launched to Facilitate Voters of Chandni Chowk Constituency

: A new mobile app was Thursday launched here to facilitate voters in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat access information about the constituency, location of polling booths and facilities provided to the electorate.Called 'Vote Chandni Chowk', the app has been developed by a team of students of the Delhi Technological University (DTU) selected by the District Election Officer of North Delhi through a competition."The app will allow voters to access information regarding the constituency, the 10 Assembly segments that fall within it, candidates, location of polling stations through Google maps and facilities that they can get there as voters," North Delhi District Electoral Officer Tanvi Garg said.On the polling day, voters will also be able to get updates every 30 minutes on the number of people standing in a queue at a polling station, she said.The app was launched by Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh, who urged Garg and his team to ensure that the facilities listed in the app are made available on the day of polling on May 12.He suggested that the local app for Chandni Chowk could be integrated with the voting percentage app so that people get regular updates on that as well."It is a very good step towards empowering voters, as information is power. And, we will monitor this app for a while and if it is found to be successful, then it can be scaled up for other six constituencies too," Singh told reporters.Garg said the app, which went live on Google PlayStore, can take "80,000 concurrent hits" and if needed, its server capacity can be ramped up later."And application has already been sent to get the app certified for security," Garg, RO of Chandni Chowk, said, adding that all information shared would be kept on the servers of the NIC.The app will also have information regarding location of pick-up points for disabled and third gender voters, she added.The Chandni Chowk constituency currently has a total of 15,61,828 eligible voters, with 132 of them belonging to the third gender, according to information shared by the Delhi CEO office.