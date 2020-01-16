Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

New BJP Chief Asks People of Mizoram to Thank God As State is Exempted from CAA

Vanlalhmuaka also slammed state Congress president Lal Thanhawla for claiming that the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act is more dangerous than the seven-headed beast mentioned in the Bible.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 10:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
New BJP Chief Asks People of Mizoram to Thank God As State is Exempted from CAA
File photo of an anti-CAA protest in Mizoram.

Aizawl: Newly elected BJP Mizoram unit president Vanlalhmuaka on Thursday said people should thank God that the state has been exempted from the purview of the new citizenship law.

Vanlalhmuaka also slammed state Congress president Lal Thanhawla for claiming that the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act is more dangerous than the seven-headed beast mentioned in the Bible, saying the former chief minister must have misunderstood the features of the law.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been strongly opposed by the people. Mizoram has been exempted from the purview of the law as per the wishes of various NGOs and groups and it is an answer to their prayers," he said.

The CAA is not applicable to the tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura and ILP regime states of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.

The ILP is an official travel document issued by the government to grant inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period.

Addressing a party function here, the BJP leader said Lal Thanhawla should not have compared the CAA with the Biblical beast.

The Congress leader had on Monday claimed that the CAA is more dangerous than the number of the beast or 666 found in the Bible because it (the Act) deals not only with politics but religion and traditions of the people.

According to the Book of Revelation of the Bible, 666 is the number or name of a wild beast with seven heads and 10 horns that comes out of the sea. It is believed by many that the beast is a symbol of the political system.

Vanlalhmuaka suggested that the Congress leader should acquaint with the law clause by clause.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram