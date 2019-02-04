LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

New CBI Chief Rishi Shukla Set for Hectic Day 1 as Mamata Banerjee Hands Him His First Challenge

On Rishi Kumar Shukla's first day in office, the CBI is likely to approach the Supreme Court over alleged obstruction by the West Bengal government in investigations into the Saradha chit fund scam, in which it had sought to question Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New CBI Chief Rishi Shukla Set for Hectic Day 1 as Mamata Banerjee Hands Him His First Challenge
File photo of new CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla.
Loading...
New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh police chief Rishi Kumar Shukla will take charge as the new CBI director on Monday, with his first major challenge coming from Kolkata where the agency’s attempt to question city top cop Rajeev Kumar triggered a confrontation between Mamata Banerjee and the Centre.

A 1983 batch IPS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, 59-year-old Shukla was appointed the 28th Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh on June 30, 2016. He was shifted to the post of Police Housing Corporation chief last week by the new Congress regime in the heartland state.

Before becoming the DGP in Madhya Pradesh, Shukla had served in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) as Joint Director. He also served as Additional Director General of Railways, Narcotics and Homeguards.

Hailing from Gwalior, he was first posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Raipur and later as Superintendent of Police in Damoh, Shivpuri and Mandsaur districts. He was on central deputation between 1992 and 1996 and served as Additional Director General, Intelligence, from 2009 to 2012.

Shukla received training in the Crisis Management in the US in 1995 and in hostage negotiations in 2005. He had gone on medical leave in 2017 and again for 45 days in October 2018 to undergo a bypass surgery.

Shukla, who has never worked in the CBI, will take charge on Monday from Nageswara Rao who had been appointed interim director of the investigating agency following the ouster of Alok Verma.

A perplexed interim CBI chief M Nageswara Rao was seen scrambling resources to counter the West Bengal Police's action that not only detained a CBI team, which went to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, but also cordoned off the agency's office at the CGO complex in Salt Lake city.

The arrival of 58-year old Shukla, a former DGP of the Madhya Pradesh Police and an Intelligence Bureau veteran, as a full-fledged director is likely to bring some sort of order in the agency as it moves to the Supreme Court to challenge the action of the West Bengal government in ponzi scam cases.

According to the CBI, Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre who led a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal Police probing the scams, needs to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but he has not responded to notices to appear before the agency.

CBI joint director Pankaj Srivastava said the agency's officials had gone to question Kumar on Sunday and " would have rounded him up if he hadn't cooperated with us".

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram