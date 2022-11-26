New CCTV Footage from Delhi’s Tihar Surfaces, Satyendar Jain Seen Interacting with Suspended Jail Superintendent | WATCH

Amid a series of videos released by the BJP of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain’s ‘VIP treatment’ in prison, a fresh footage from Tihar Jail emerged on Saturday that shows him interacting with the suspended jail superintendent.

The purported video of Jain meeting the jail superintendent was shared on social media by some BJP leaders.

“Have this new video of honest minister Jain. Jail superintendent’s attendance in the court of jail minister at 8 pm," Delhi BJP media cell head Harish Khurana tweeted and shared the CCTV camera footage.

This comes as Jain continues to be in the middle of a controversy due to videos allegedly showing him getting massages and other special facilities in the jail.

Jain on Tuesday moved a special court seeking restrain on CCTV footage or details of Tihar Jail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had last week taken out a footage of a Tihar prison cell, where Jain has been kept, claiming that it is evidence of the minister influencing key witnesses brought to his cell by prison staff.

The ED alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party leader was living a luxurious life inside Tihar jail, with facilities like head massage, foot massage, and back massage being provided to him. The ED stated in its affidavit that homemade food is being provided to Jain in jail, in clear violation of the court order.

The Tihar jail officials, however, have refuted the claims.

This has caused a war of words between AAP and BJP, with the Arvind-Kejriwal led party terming it as a “political witch-hunt."

Party leader Gopal Rai said: “For the past 10 days, ever since AAP has launched its campaign, BJP has been trying to defame Kejriwal. Our slogan is ‘kaam kia hai, kaam karenge’, theirs is ‘badnaam kia hai, badnaam karenge’. When Amit Shah was in jail, CBI said on record that he was given a special cell. The issue is not Jain getting treatment, the issue is people will give treatment to BJP on the 4th [MCD elections].”

Jain was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was in de-facto control of shell companies used for alleged money laundering, and the co-accused persons Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain were just dummies.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the CBI’s FIR lodged against various suspects, including Udai Shanker Awasthi, MD IFFCO, Pankaj Jain, Promoter of Jyoti Trading Corporation and Rare Earth Group, Dubai, Amarendra Dhari Singh and others. They were accused by the CBI of hatching criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct.

